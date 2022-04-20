Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan Wednesday 20th April 2022

On the programme today, we heard a number of tributes to 20 year old Kate Moran from Monivea who died 24 hours after suffering a head injury during a club match between Athenry and Ardrahan on Monday.

Claregalway Principal Alan Mongey and John MacGabhainn of the TUI discussed the impact of inflation and the cost of living on the teaching profession.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice and Green Councillor Alistair McKinstry had a spirited debate on the proposed ban on selling turf while Gerry Murphy talked all things motoring.