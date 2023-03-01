Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 1st March 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Another Home has been Firebombed in Loughrea

Warning issued to students on University of Galway campus following reports of harassment in toilets

Galway woman makes plea for early intervention as brother receives autism diagnosis at age 27

Green Senator reacts to judicial review changes being discussed in the Oireachtas Housing Committee yesterday

10am-11am

Over 27% of Covid-19 deaths were in nursing homes

Galway University Hospitals performs first ‘Incisionless’ surgery for Achalasia in Ireland

Students’ Union Launch Seachtain Ghaelach

