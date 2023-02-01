Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 1st February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Galway Deputy calls for critical infrastructure projects to be exempt from emissions targets
Home care waiting list could be wiped out at the stroke of pen says HCCI
Hairdressers launch campaign to keep 9% Vat rate ahead of planned increase from March
10am-11am
President Joe Biden’s long lost Galway family uncovered
Tourism set to get a significant boost in the city ahead of the new Bank Holiday weekend
Motoring Slot
Job Spot
Select Cartridge MD on why he is in support of the N6 Galway City Ring Road project
11am-12pm
St Jarlath’s College 2021 Leaving Cert Student Eimhin Mulligan is the winner of the inaugural N17 Plaza Business Award
As St Brigid’s Day celebrations get in full swing we hear of her connections to Galway
The Shortts bring their live comedy gig Well to Galway
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM