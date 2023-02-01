Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 1st February 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Galway Deputy calls for critical infrastructure projects to be exempt from emissions targets

Home care waiting list could be wiped out at the stroke of pen says HCCI 

Hairdressers launch campaign to keep 9% Vat rate ahead of planned increase from March

10am-11am

President Joe Biden’s long lost Galway family uncovered

Tourism set to get a significant boost in the city ahead of the new Bank Holiday weekend

Motoring Slot

Job Spot

Select Cartridge MD on why he is in support of the N6 Galway City Ring Road project  

11am-12pm

St Jarlath’s College 2021 Leaving Cert Student Eimhin Mulligan is the winner of the inaugural N17 Plaza Business Award 

As St Brigid’s Day celebrations get in full swing we hear of her connections to Galway 

The Shortts bring their live comedy gig Well to Galway  

