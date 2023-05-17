Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 17th May 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Talks due over asylum seeker protest at Clare hotel

Water service workers to strike next month

We get a letter from a Galway man calling for the actions of the far-right in Dublin to be condemned

Brand new documentary series ‘Inside the Hospice’ broadcasts on Virgin Media coinciding with ‘Hospice Sunflower Days’

10am-11am

Retained firefighters to embark on industrial action after talks break down

Dail members accused of being afraid to question hate speech laws by Sen Michael McDowell

Motoring Slot

Job Spot

11am-12pm

“Ludicrous Situation of 207 Vacant Council Houses in Galway Makes Me Extremely Angry”- Tuam man

Urgent need for implementation of health warning labels on alcohol products

Entries for Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards, close on 17th May, supported by Galway LEO

