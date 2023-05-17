Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 17th May 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Talks due over asylum seeker protest at Clare hotel
Water service workers to strike next month
We get a letter from a Galway man calling for the actions of the far-right in Dublin to be condemned
Brand new documentary series ‘Inside the Hospice’ broadcasts on Virgin Media coinciding with ‘Hospice Sunflower Days’
10am-11am
Retained firefighters to embark on industrial action after talks break down
Dail members accused of being afraid to question hate speech laws by Sen Michael McDowell
11am-12pm
“Ludicrous Situation of 207 Vacant Council Houses in Galway Makes Me Extremely Angry”- Tuam man
Urgent need for implementation of health warning labels on alcohol products
Entries for Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards, close on 17th May, supported by Galway LEO
