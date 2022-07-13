Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Wednesday 13th July 2022

Today on the show:

It was like the wild west… That was just one description given to a video that is circulating via WhatsApp, depicting a violent brawl that broke out on the streets of Galway city over the weekend. Galway Talks has received the video which shows two groups of men in Eyre Square take part in a fight which sees a number of them assaulted while lying on the ground. Councillor Niall McNeilis spoke to Keith about this issue.

Today sees the beginning of the Westside Arts Festival in Galway city. To give us some of the details of the events that will be taking place during the next four days, Keith was joined by James Coyne, Chief Executive Officer of Westside Resource Centre.

Niamh Regan is a critically–acclaimed songwriter from Co. Galway. Her songs seamlessly weave the intimacy of the Irish lyrical tradition with the expansive breadth of American songwriters such as Karen Dalton, Stevie Nicks and Joni Mitchell. The resulting sound is entirely her own. Her debut album Hemet announced her arrival as one of the most distinctive songwriters in Ireland today. Earning nominations for both the RTÉ Folk Awards and the Choice Awards ‘Album of the Year’, the LP received soaring praise which led to performances on The Late Late Show, Other Voices and La Blogothèque. Keith interviewed Niamh on the show and we had a piece of music called Late Nights from her.