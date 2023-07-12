Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 12th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Ukrainian refugees threatened with eviction from facility in Esker
Over €4bn in capital funding required to meet Government commitments on public hospital capacity
10am-11am
Galway sponsor Supermac’s calls for Tribe games to be free-to-air, not behind paywall on GAAGO
Need for a bilingual sign in Claregalway highlighted by local Gaeilgeoir
Positive news for Knock airport SDZ development
Galway Breastfeeding Clinic, first of its kind in Ireland, wins at Irish Healthcare Centre Awards
11am-12pm
Galway Film Fleadh: LOUDER THAN YOU THINK producer and cinematographer
Kinvara author Stephen Dowds on the release of his debut novel So That My Soul May Sing
Folk and Rock n’Roll as George Murphy Returns with The Rising Sons at Monroe’s Live
