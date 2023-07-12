Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 12th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

Ukrainian refugees threatened with eviction from facility in Esker

Over €4bn in capital funding required to meet Government commitments on public hospital capacity

Galway sponsor Supermac’s calls for Tribe games to be free-to-air, not behind paywall on GAAGO

Need for a bilingual sign in Claregalway highlighted by local Gaeilgeoir

Positive news for Knock airport SDZ development

Galway Breastfeeding Clinic, first of its kind in Ireland, wins at Irish Healthcare Centre Awards

Galway Film Fleadh: LOUDER THAN YOU THINK producer and cinematographer

Kinvara author Stephen Dowds on the release of his debut novel So That My Soul May Sing

Folk and Rock n’Roll as George Murphy Returns with The Rising Sons at Monroe’s Live

