Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 11th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Sound of silence politically on a national and European front in relation to the Gort Biogas facility
Refugee and migrant rights organisation Doras is concerned about the moving of over 80 international protection applicants into tents
Tankers deployed to Moycullen over the past 24 hours to combat flooding following a rainfall warning
10am-11am
12 beds available in Clifden Hospital while the facility only has four patients
3 Golden Globe awards for The Banshees of Inisherin which was filmed on Inis Mor
Motoring Slot
Job Spot
11am-12pm
Aspiring journalist joins us on work experience and tells us about her grandmother’s history
ASK THE DENTIST
Enterprise Ireland publish 2022 End of Year Results
Galway-based comedian shares his story of being diagnosed with ADHD late on in life
