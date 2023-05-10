Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 10th May 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

One of our own was subjected to a scary scam attempt while on a work trip to Turkey

Just 1 in 10 Galwegians will work longer for the lure of a higher State pension  

10am-11am

Calls to end ‘two-tier’ service for cancer patients in west of Ireland 

Galway Chamber And Grant Thornton Launch Galway Economic Monitor  

Final call for applications for the Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships 2023 

Job Spot 

11am-12pm

Paralympics Ireland launch the permanent tsb NextGen athlete recruitment campaign 

Ask the Dentist 

Tuam woman takes home best original music gong at the IFTA’s for her show ‘The Dry’ 

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

