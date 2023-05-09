Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 9th May 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Man taken to hospital following an alleged assault on University of Galway campus on Saturday
President Michael D. Higgins donates transcripts to Galway City
Proposed Sale of Alcohol Bill could come at ‘enormous’ cost to Irish society, international expert warns
10am-11am
Galway people warned over ‘dangerous driver’ as near-miss nearly killed family of three
Galway County Fleadh 2023 takes place next week in Dunmore
Zero pesticide exceedances in Co Galway public drinking water supplies in 2022
Garda Slot
11am-12pm
Croi to hosts series of events across the region aimed at people who experienced a stroke or cardiac event
Galway couple to feature on Help Me Buy a Home this weekend
National Bike Week starts on Saturday with a host of events taking place across Galway City and County
