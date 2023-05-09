Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 9th May 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Man taken to hospital following an alleged assault on University of Galway campus on Saturday 

President Michael D. Higgins donates transcripts to Galway City 

Proposed Sale of Alcohol Bill could come at ‘enormous’ cost to Irish society, international expert warns  

10am-11am

Galway people warned over ‘dangerous driver’ as near-miss nearly killed family of three 

Galway County Fleadh 2023 takes place next week in Dunmore 

Zero pesticide exceedances in Co Galway public drinking water supplies in 2022 

Garda Slot

11am-12pm

Croi to hosts series of events across the region aimed at people who experienced a stroke or cardiac event  

Galway couple to feature on Help Me Buy a Home this weekend  

National Bike Week starts on Saturday with a host of events taking place across Galway City and County  

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

