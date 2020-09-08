Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday 8th September 2020)

Today on the show, Keith spoke to Fergus McGinn of McGinn’s Hophouse of the online reaction to a photo by a McGinn’s staff member of an elderly man on the premises with a small alarm clock to ensure he doesn’t overstay the 105 minutes limit.

Galway City Councillors responded to yesterday’s comments by Minister Eamon Ryan on Galway talks regarding the future plans for the Galway City Ring Road;

On the centenary of Galway City’s Night of Terror during the War of Independence, Brendan McGowan of Galway City Museum told us of some new evidence and links uncovered at the museum

And David Murray of the South Galway Flood Committee gave us an update on the measures underway to allieviate flooding concerns in the area.

