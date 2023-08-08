Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 8th August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Fully paid domestic violence leave to start in autumn

Explanation required from Accenture on why they are aggressively and disproportionately targeting its Irish operation for redundancies

South Connemara promised better bus services

Galway Pride Week events underway

10am-11am

Outrage locally in Rahoon as Multi Use Games Area not yet been made available to clubs or the wider community

New ‘one stop shop’ for Respiratory conditions opens in Moycullen

Old Galway exhibition of photographs at The Kenny Gallery

Garda Slot

11am-12pm

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay

Evergreen Slot

Athenry author shortlisted for Best Fantasy Novel award at the upcoming British Fantasy Awards

