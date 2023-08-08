Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 8th August 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Fully paid domestic violence leave to start in autumn 

Explanation required from Accenture on why they are aggressively and disproportionately targeting its Irish operation for redundancies 

South Connemara promised better bus services 

Galway Pride Week events underway 

10am-11am

Outrage locally in Rahoon as Multi Use Games Area not yet been made available to clubs or the wider community 

New ‘one stop shop’ for Respiratory conditions opens in Moycullen 

Old Galway exhibition of photographs at The Kenny Gallery 

Garda Slot 

11am-12pm

Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay 

Evergreen Slot 

Athenry author shortlisted for Best Fantasy Novel award at the upcoming British Fantasy Awards  

