Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 8th August 2023 9am-12pm)

Fully paid domestic violence leave to start in autumn
Explanation required from Accenture on why they are aggressively and disproportionately targeting its Irish operation for redundancies
South Connemara promised better bus services
Galway Pride Week events underway
Outrage locally in Rahoon as Multi Use Games Area not yet been made available to clubs or the wider community
New ‘one stop shop’ for Respiratory conditions opens in Moycullen
Old Galway exhibition of photographs at The Kenny Gallery
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay
Athenry author shortlisted for Best Fantasy Novel award at the upcoming British Fantasy Awards
