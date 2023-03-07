Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 7th March 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Government set to end evictions ban at end of month 

Government failing to prevent illegal turf cutting 12 years after ban, says conservation group

10am-11am

Nine in 10 young LGBTQ+ people saw hate content online in past year 

Female City Councillors unite to mark International Women’s Day at the Hardiman Hotel 

Motoring Slot

Councillor proposes amalgamation rather than redrawing boundaries between City and County councils  

Garda Slot 

11am-12pm

Druid’s five star production of The Last Return by Sonya Kelly returns to Galway Spring 2023 

Polly from Evergreen

GTI Open Day 2023 

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR