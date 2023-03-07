Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 7th March 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Government set to end evictions ban at end of month
Government failing to prevent illegal turf cutting 12 years after ban, says conservation group
10am-11am
Nine in 10 young LGBTQ+ people saw hate content online in past year
Female City Councillors unite to mark International Women’s Day at the Hardiman Hotel
Motoring Slot
Councillor proposes amalgamation rather than redrawing boundaries between City and County councils
Garda Slot
11am-12pm
Druid’s five star production of The Last Return by Sonya Kelly returns to Galway Spring 2023
Polly from Evergreen
GTI Open Day 2023
