Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan- Tuesday 6th September 2022

On the show today:

Calls to protect older people from “unsustainable” increases to cost of living

Grace Kennedy – Galway Law Lecturer Speaks of Next Steps In Journey to Ireland Campaign

9-10am

Galway Talks Listener Asks Public to Be Vigilant as Galway Swan Rescue Reports Increase in Number of Birds Being Injured by Cars

A Derrydonnell Man Reflects on Completing the Triple Crown in Open Water Swimming

Galway Chef Explains Restaurant Closure In Current Economic Climate For the Industry

Update from Galway Gardai with Garda Kevin Farrelly

10-11am

A Different Path To College- University of Galway Access Programmes

McCambridges- Final Day of Family Operation In Galway