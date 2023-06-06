Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 6th June 2023 9am-12pm)

9am-10am

Tourism season is booming in Galway following a bumper June Bank Holiday weekend  

Minister reassures that Nero-Rehab team is already in the pipeline for this year with recruitment underway 

The Government commissioned report on legal fees is now a year overdue 

10am-11am

Local Principal says it is all systems go as the Leaving and Junior Certificate exams get underway tomorrow 

Planning application for Knocknacarra Integrated Care Hub to be progressed shortly

Garda Slot

The 50 Plus Show, Ireland’s lifestyle event for older people is returning to Galway 

11am-12pm

Sports Review 

Lá spraoi na Gaeilge i nGaillimh (Family fun day As Gaeilge in Galway) 

Famous Banshees of Inisherin pub rebuilt in County Galway 

