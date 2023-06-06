Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 6th June 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Tourism season is booming in Galway following a bumper June Bank Holiday weekend
Minister reassures that Nero-Rehab team is already in the pipeline for this year with recruitment underway
The Government commissioned report on legal fees is now a year overdue
10am-11am
Local Principal says it is all systems go as the Leaving and Junior Certificate exams get underway tomorrow
Planning application for Knocknacarra Integrated Care Hub to be progressed shortly
The 50 Plus Show, Ireland’s lifestyle event for older people is returning to Galway
11am-12pm
Lá spraoi na Gaeilge i nGaillimh (Family fun day As Gaeilge in Galway)
Famous Banshees of Inisherin pub rebuilt in County Galway
