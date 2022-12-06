Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 6th December 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Galway-based addiction councillor talks about the prevalence of drug abuse in the county  

Former Galway Person of the Year awarded the 6th Oireachtas Human Dignity Award  

Galway Simon launches Winter Solstice Dip at Dawn fundraising event as demand on services increase 

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/hh4efs/galway_talks_6th_december_2022_9am6mh36.mp3

10am-11am

Huge economic development for the region as the Port of Galway is included in the EC Transport Funding Plan 

Pony dies following a road traffic collision on the N84 yesterday evening 

Young Galway man with Cystic Fibrosis talks about his day-to-day struggles and how he lives with the condition   

Garda Slot with Garda Kenneth Boyle

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/uznx6a/galway_talks_6th_december_2022_10amboq4z.mp3

11am-12pm

Connemara man wins Campaigning and Activism accolade at the National Volunteer Ireland Awards  

We hear from a longstanding Trocaire volunteer as their Christmas appeals gets underway 

The Acapella Knights present The Knights Before Christmas concert for children cancer charity Hand in Hand 

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/ayvtyw/galway_talks_6th_december_2022_11am86fpm.mp3

