Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 6th December 2022 9am-12pm)

10am-11am

Huge economic development for the region as the Port of Galway is included in the EC Transport Funding Plan

Pony dies following a road traffic collision on the N84 yesterday evening

Young Galway man with Cystic Fibrosis talks about his day-to-day struggles and how he lives with the condition

Garda Slot with Garda Kenneth Boyle

11am-12pm

Connemara man wins Campaigning and Activism accolade at the National Volunteer Ireland Awards

We hear from a longstanding Trocaire volunteer as their Christmas appeals gets underway

The Acapella Knights present The Knights Before Christmas concert for children cancer charity Hand in Hand

