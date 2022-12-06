Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 6th December 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Galway-based addiction councillor talks about the prevalence of drug abuse in the county
Former Galway Person of the Year awarded the 6th Oireachtas Human Dignity Award
Galway Simon launches Winter Solstice Dip at Dawn fundraising event as demand on services increase
10am-11am
Huge economic development for the region as the Port of Galway is included in the EC Transport Funding Plan
Pony dies following a road traffic collision on the N84 yesterday evening
Young Galway man with Cystic Fibrosis talks about his day-to-day struggles and how he lives with the condition
Garda Slot with Garda Kenneth Boyle
11am-12pm
Connemara man wins Campaigning and Activism accolade at the National Volunteer Ireland Awards
We hear from a longstanding Trocaire volunteer as their Christmas appeals gets underway
The Acapella Knights present The Knights Before Christmas concert for children cancer charity Hand in Hand
