Stephen Lavelle from SIPTU discussed the current dispute in Lisk in Gort;

Councillor Shelley Herterich Quinn talks about the parking near Presentation College Athenry;

Ann Cosgrove updates us on the draft report of unscheduled care performance;

We’ve Dominique Majecki from the G Hotel, Kevin Healy about two major gigs coming to town, Fawlty Towers and much more.

