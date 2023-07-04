Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 4th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Waste collection provider taken to task over residue disposal in South Galway
Distressed mother slams bus policy after daughter and friend are left stranded in Dublin after a concert
Government urged to invest €21 million in community supports and services for dementia
10am-11am
Galway Senator says €195,000 should be highest possible salary at RTE as trust has to be restored
Only a quarter in Republic think there will be a united Ireland in next decade – reversing three-year trend of more positive responses
Garda Slot
11am-12pm
Galway TD completes 900km cycling challenge
Mental health campaigner conducts Ted Talk urging people to share the load
Rehabbed bat returns to Brigit’s Garden
