Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 3rd January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Leading priests who disagreed with Pope Benedict admit it will be ‘very hard to mourn’ his death
We hear from a Galway Deputy as funding is to be provided for extra security measures for TDs
Galway pharmacists offers update as penicillin-based antibiotic shortage grips the nation
10am-11am
Public meeting to be held tomorrow on decision to grant planning permission for a biogas plant in Gort
Irish Kidney Association welcome organ donation and transplantation figures for 2022
Gluas VLR for Galway welcomes the Review of Galway Transport study
11am-12pm
Galway City and County Councils Feature in Planning Regulator’s Overview of Planning System
Galway Area Convention of AA takes place this weekend
Inis Meain to launch their AW 2023 collection upon their return to Pitti Uomo next week
