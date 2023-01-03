Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 3rd January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Leading priests who disagreed with Pope Benedict admit it will be ‘very hard to mourn’ his death

We hear from a Galway Deputy as funding is to be provided for extra security measures for TDs

Galway pharmacists offers update as penicillin-based antibiotic shortage grips the nation

10am-11am

Public meeting to be held tomorrow on decision to grant planning permission for a biogas plant in Gort

Irish Kidney Association welcome organ donation and transplantation figures for 2022

Gluas VLR for Galway welcomes the Review of Galway Transport study

11am-12pm

Galway City and County Councils Feature in Planning Regulator’s Overview of Planning System

Galway Area Convention of AA takes place this weekend

Inis Meain to launch their AW 2023 collection upon their return to Pitti Uomo next week

