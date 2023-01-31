Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 31st January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Redress legislation for Mother and Baby Home survivors expected to go before the Oireachtas tomorrow night
Rural Ireland under attack fearing for their safety following robberies
Galway woman retires as CEO of the Local Enterprise Office
10am-11am
Galway City Ring Road gets referred back to ABP after Climate Action Plan was not taken into account
The Innovation Exchange Goes West: Call for local businesses to join innovation marketplace
Garda Slot
11am-12pm
Art installation giving voice to women in Galway who experience domestic abuse moves around the county
Finbar Wright concert tour & environmental sustainability
Athenry Adventurers to hold fundraising event next month in the Rahoon Woods Hotel
