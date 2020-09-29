Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Tuesday, 29th September 2020

Today on the show, Mayor Mike Cubbard says enough is enough after the large group gathering in the Claddagh. He is joined by Councillor Frank Fahy to discuss further;

GMIT and their Students Union welcome students and urge continued compliance with public health guidelines. He hear from GMIT President Dr Orla Flynn and Victor O’Loughlin (President Students Union);

A Galway Talks listener talks about missing her mother during the pandemic and appeals to us all to follow the COVID guidelines;

Sinn Féin deputy Clare Kerrane speaks to Keith on how working parents of children awaiting COVID testing may not get paid for isolating;

And we have the Garda Crime Report, the Evergreen Health Care Segment and much more.

To get in touch, email us on [email protected]