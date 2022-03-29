Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 29th March 2022)

On today’s show:
Grace Kennedy from Galway talks to Keith about how she’s helping families from Ukraine find homes in Ireland and how urgent assistance is required;
Breandan O’Scanaill tells us about his plans to walk from Clifden to Santiago;
United Airlines are introducing flights from Shannon Airport to New York and Martina Coogan tells us more;
Musician Jamie Harrison is contributing a valuable guitar as fundraiser for Ukraine;
All this and more.
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.