Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 27th June 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Minister to propose external review into RTÉ to Cabinet
Liberty IT opens new Galway hub and announces the creation of 100 new jobs
Galway group attending Rally for Life to “hold the government to account” on abortion
10am-11am
Putin pays tribute to Russian pilots he says were killed fighting mutineers
Motoring Slot
Sinn Fein believe a motion is needed to halt nursing home closures and build public capacity
Garda Slot
11am-12pm
1 in 4 people in Galway believe AI will impact or replace their jobs in the future
Evergreen Slot
Cumar/ A Galway Rapsody to be shown in Chicago
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM