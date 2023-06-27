Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 27th June 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Minister to propose external review into RTÉ to Cabinet

Liberty IT opens new Galway hub and announces the creation of 100 new jobs

Galway group attending Rally for Life to “hold the government to account” on abortion

10am-11am

Putin pays tribute to Russian pilots he says were killed fighting mutineers

Motoring Slot

Sinn Fein believe a motion is needed to halt nursing home closures and build public capacity

Garda Slot

11am-12pm

1 in 4 people in Galway believe AI will impact or replace their jobs in the future

Evergreen Slot

Cumar/ A Galway Rapsody to be shown in Chicago

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM