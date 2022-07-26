Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Tuesday 26th July 2022

Today on the show:

It’s expected that emissions targets for the Agriculture sector will be agreed at the final cabinet meeting of the summer tomorrow. No final agreement was reached on carbon emissions cuts for the agriculture sector after yesterday’s cabinet subcommittee meeting.

Galway Talks listener highlights their concerns of pollution in Galway’s water outlets.

Until recent years the story of the first woman to work as a veterinary surgeon in Ireland and Britain in the early 1900s was largely unknown. But this summer the campaign to highlight her story will culminate in a major conference in Mountbellew which is set to feature a range of speakers.