Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 25th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Rail review proposes new train routes and a move towards a rail spine along the Atlantic
Hairdressers and hospitality sector push for retention of 9% VAT rate
The Council of The Bar of Ireland recommends withdrawal of services to members in pursuit of a mechanism to determine the fees payable to barristers
10am-11am
Rail Review
New tertiary degree programmes will open doors for prospective learners in Galway
ICSA strongly opposed to suckler herd sell-out
Garda Slot
11am-12pm
World Drowning Prevention Day
South! Always South comes to the Black Box Theatre this September
Evergreen Slot
Update on the Galway International Arts Festival
