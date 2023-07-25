Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 25th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Rail review proposes new train routes and a move towards a rail spine along the Atlantic

Hairdressers and hospitality sector push for retention of 9% VAT rate

The Council of The Bar of Ireland recommends withdrawal of services to members in pursuit of a mechanism to determine the fees payable to barristers

10am-11am

Rail Review

New tertiary degree programmes will open doors for prospective learners in Galway

ICSA strongly opposed to suckler herd sell-out

Garda Slot

11am-12pm

World Drowning Prevention Day

South! Always South comes to the Black Box Theatre this September

Evergreen Slot

Update on the Galway International Arts Festival

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM