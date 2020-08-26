Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Wednesday 26th August 2020

Today on the show Keith spoke to Mary O’ Rourke to get her unique take on Golfgate. A number of tributes were paid today to theatre legend Sean Stafford who died yesterday. Dr Malie Coyne gave tips for parents to help ease the transition back to school and Caltra Principal Carmel Greally spoke to Keith on the day that she welcomed junior infants back through the doors of her school. To get in touch email us at [email protected]

print