Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 25th April 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Green minister Pippa Hackett accuses TD Michael Fitzmaurice of using Trump tactics with rural voters
Special Meeting of the Galway City Council ran out of time during a vote on a motion calling on Government to reinstate the eviction moratorium
10am-11am
72-hour ceasefire comes into effect in Sudan
Sea swimmers in Galway to celebrate our connection to the sea as part of the Galway Theatre Festival’s SALT event
Childhood Services Ireland calls for increased State investment in childcare
Glinsk GAA Club’s ‘My Lovely Bull’ sketch goes viral ahead of fundraiser
11am-12pm
Top Galway Artists Go Undercover for Incognito 2023 in aid of Jack and Jill
Brand new Teenage Drama series “Saol Ella” is on TG4 screens with a Spiddal girl starring
