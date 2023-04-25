Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 25th April 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Green minister Pippa Hackett accuses TD Michael Fitzmaurice of using Trump tactics with rural voters

Special Meeting of the Galway City Council ran out of time during a vote on a motion calling on Government to reinstate the eviction moratorium

10am-11am

72-hour ceasefire comes into effect in Sudan

Sea swimmers in Galway to celebrate our connection to the sea as part of the Galway Theatre Festival’s SALT event

Childhood Services Ireland calls for increased State investment in childcare

Glinsk GAA Club’s ‘My Lovely Bull’ sketch goes viral ahead of fundraiser

11am-12pm

Top Galway Artists Go Undercover for Incognito 2023 in aid of Jack and Jill

Brand new Teenage Drama series “Saol Ella” is on TG4 screens with a Spiddal girl starring

