Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 24th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Councillor receives unanimous support for motion calling on Irish Water to come before the council to explain frequent outages

Galway Simon Community says Government must address the root causes of the homelessness crisis

Galway man gives stark warning about crypto scams after being conned out of money

10am-11am

Tánaiste reaffirms ‘confidence’ in Paschal Donohoe as he prepares to address the Dail

Network Ireland are having their Open Evening & 2023 Masterclass tomorrow in The Connacht Hotel

Independent Regional Group Members seeks Dáil suspension to address the crisis in Children’s Mental Health Services

Garda Slot

11am-12pm

Galway Educate Together Secondary School has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025

Evergreen Health

Blue Teapot Theatre Company’s Performing Arts School is taking applications for September 2023

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM