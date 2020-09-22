Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Tuesday, 22nd September 2020

Today on the show, we talk about the future of Leisureland with Brian Barrett (Director of Services Galway City Council) and Councillors John Connolly and Donal Lyons;

Reaction to changes at the Dyke Road junction haven’t been positive and we here from Uinsionn Finn (Senior engineer Galway City Council), Councillor Frank Fahy and Senator Ollie Crowe;

A Galway Talks listener talks to Keith about the pubs reopening and his Covid concernes in Galway;

Garda Alan Regan appeals for the public’s assistance;

And we discuss maternity services in the current climate with Ciara McGuane and Darren Kelly.

