Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Wednesday 23rd September 2020

Today on the show, Keith spoke to Councillor Niall McNeilis who outlined the details of a newly announced accommodation centre for up 140 asylum seekers in Galway City;

Ballygar GP Dr Martin Daly spoke on the show about taking to Twitter to call on the GAA to show leadership and ensure safe celebrations following GAA games;

The deployment of Speech and Language Therapists from delivering services to Covid 19 swabbing and contact tracing is causing huge upset and concern for families in Galway who are affected. Deputy Denis Naughten pledges to bring the matter to the floor of the Dáil;

Ahascragh Postmaster Imelda Burke makes a plea for patrons to support their local post office outlet;

And as Galway Volunteer Week continues, we hear from Jean Geraghty, Meals on Wheels Volunteer Driver with Cope Galway’s Community Catering Service.

To get in touch, email us on [email protected]