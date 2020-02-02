Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Thursday 24th September 2020

Today on the show, CEO of Saolta Hospital Group Tony Canavan gave us the latest on the measures to contain Covid 19 as cases continue to grow in Galway;

Justin McDermott of Jigsaw outlined how the organisation has seen demand for its services increase by 50%;

Following yesterday’s discussion on the redeployment of Speech & Language Therapists to Covid testing and contact tracing, we heard from the CEO of Chime Mark Byrne and Galway mother Evelyn Casserly that parents trying to access audiology services for their children are having the same issue as audiologists have also been redeployed;

Sergeant Ronan Mahon of the Roads Policing Unit, Galway outlined the law as it applies to Learner and Novice drivers;

And the story of a Galway jeweller whose website crashed as the Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her designs.

