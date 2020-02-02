Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Monday 28th September 2020

Today on the show, Director of Public Health in the West Dr Breda Smyth discussed the weekend’s Covid 19 figures for Galway, as cases continue to develop;

Galway County Council’s Cathaoirleach James Charity and Acting Chief Executive Kevin Kelly discussed potential restrictions if Galway is moved to Level 3 status;

Sergeant Mick Walsh, Garda Crime Prevention Officer gave some advice for parents and retailers to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors;

Galway Talks listener Claire told of her family’s experience of waiting for their child to be tested for Covid 19;

And as Positive Ageing Week begins, Keith spoke to Imelda Gormley of Galway City Partnership and Nancy Moloney in Tuam of the contributions our elder population are making right now.

To get in touch, email us on [email protected]