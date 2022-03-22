Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 22nd March 2022)

On today’s show:
We talk to a tenant about the gorse fire on Saturday night in Radharc Na Farraighe;
David Murray and Conall O’Cuinn debate the Derrybrien Wind Farm;
Catherine Denning and Conor Durcan tell us about the upcoming ‘The Government Inspector’ production;
Vivienne Molloy and Ailish Sarah Flaherty have returned from Kilimanjaro and tell us about the experience;
We’ve the Garda slot, Polly from Evergreen and much more.
