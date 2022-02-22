Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 22nd February 2022)

On today’s show:

British Ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston is on a tour of Galway and stops in to chat to Keith about and the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine;

Minister Robert Troy discusses upcoming bills affecting the insurance sector;

Eddie Hobbs tells Keith all about his new book ‘The First Heresy.’

We’ve Sr. Agnes Curley from Tuam Tidy Towns, Garda Kenneth Boyle, Hugh Wallace from ‘Home of the Year,’ Polly from Evergreen and much more.

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am.