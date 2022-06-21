Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Tuesday 21st June 2022

Today on the show:

What happens when a truck driver from Connemara and the Irish American community come together? The result is an aid convoy to Eastern Ukraine to get much needed food and supplies to people in the war torn eastern region of the country. Dermot Laffey from Clifden had just returned from Ukraine and he joined Keith this morning to tell him about these aid efforts.

Galway County Council, in conjunction with Galway City Council is now inviting the residents of the local area, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in a non-statutory public consultation on the Route Corridor Options for the Galway to Oughterard Greenway project. This round of consultation will remain open until Friday 15th July 2022. The project is currently within Phase 2: Options Selection, which involves looking at the alternative options in order to determine a Preferred Option. Derek Pender, Director of Services, Infrastructure and Operations Unit, Galway County Council spoke to Keith this morning.

Imagine travelling to the US to undertake a 28.5 miles (48.5 kilometres) swim around Manhattan Island. That’s exactly what Derrydonnell man, Fergal Madden did at the end of last week and he joined Keith in studio to tell the story of the Manhattan 20 Bridges Swim. Fergal Madden is the Chairman of the Atlantic Masters Swimming Club in Galway. Fergal had to swim around Manhattan over a distance of twenty eight miles and his time was well inside the standard ten hours it takes to complete, he did it in 8 hours and 55 minutes. Fergal has already swam The Channel and he will now attempt to complete the Triple Crown of open water challenges with the Catalina swim in Los Angeles, CA.