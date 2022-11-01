Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday 1st November 2022)

On todays show:

9am-10am:

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice speaks on the new turf laws coming into place;

Shane Ross discusses the new book he published about Mary Lou McDonald;

An initiative by the newly formed group Full Irish Vegan who are delighted to say that their campaign is endorsed by the actor Joaquin Phoenix.

10am-11am:

Bill Whelan, composer and musician, speaks about his new book ‘The Road to Riverdance’;

Africa United Galway, the organisers of Africa Day in Galway, is organising a multicultural Youth workshop in Ballybane Resource Centre on the 2nd November;

Garda Slot with Kevin Farrelly.