Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday 1st November 2022)

On todays show:
9am-10am:
Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice speaks on the new turf laws coming into place;
Shane Ross discusses the new book he published about Mary Lou McDonald;
An initiative by the newly formed group Full Irish Vegan who are delighted to say that their campaign is endorsed by the actor Joaquin Phoenix.
10am-11am:
Bill Whelan, composer and musician, speaks about his new book ‘The Road to Riverdance’;
Africa United Galway, the organisers of Africa Day in Galway, is organising a multicultural Youth workshop in Ballybane Resource Centre on the 2nd November;
Garda Slot with Kevin Farrelly.