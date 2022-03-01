Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 1st March 2022)

On today’s show:

Galway native Peadar De Burca now lives in Poland and tells us about helping the Ukraine displaced population crossing the border;

‘Ireland’s Dirty Launderies – Galway features on TV next week and Nuala Cunningham and Hugo McEntee explain more;

Mayor Colette Connolly and Peter Keaveney chat about welcoming the support of councillors to fly the Ukrainian flag;

We’ve Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to talk about National Food Waste Day;

Pauline McLynn talks Hens, Mary O’Kane on parenting, there’s the Garda slot and much more.

