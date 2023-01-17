Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 17th January 2023 9am-12pm

On today’s show:

9am-10am

New protocol will see some Galway patients brought to unit at Roscommon University Hospital

Opposition to proposed cycleway which it is claimed will violate a Special Area of Conservation in East Galway

Best Business Hotel in Ireland awarded to the Nox Hotel in Galway City

10am-11am

National Hospitals Campaign to protest outside University Hospital Galway on Saturday

1% of Irish population owns a quarter of the wealth, claims Oxfam report

Dr Fergal Hickey responds to the National Hospital Campaign protest

11am-12pm

Garda Slot

4th Mum Talks Galway Meet Up will take place in The G Hotel at the end of the month

See Her Elected to hold free election workshops to prepare women for the 2024 local elections

Inspiring You Ireland and holocaust survivor urge young people to take part in Brighter Tomorrow competition

