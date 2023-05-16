Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 16th May 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Medical tourism warning as six Irish people die following surgery abroad
Govt could consider waiving some hospitality rates
Ireland likely to join Nato project to protect undersea cables
10am-11am
Two Government departments confirm use of Chat GPT
More than half of Defence Forces family accommodation is unoccupied
Overwhelmed emergency departments struggling with number of drug-related cases
11am-12pm
Parents of primary school pupils sign up to code to hold off on buying their children a smartphone
Galway International Arts Festival to launch their 2023 Programme this afternoon
