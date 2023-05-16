Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 16th May 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Medical tourism warning as six Irish people die following surgery abroad 

Govt could consider waiving some hospitality rates 

Ireland likely to join Nato project to protect undersea cables 

10am-11am

Two Government departments confirm use of Chat GPT 

More than half of Defence Forces family accommodation is unoccupied 

Overwhelmed emergency departments struggling with number of drug-related cases 

Garda Slot 

11am-12pm

Parents of primary school pupils sign up to code to hold off on buying their children a smartphone 

Evergreen Slot

Galway International Arts Festival to launch their 2023 Programme this afternoon

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

