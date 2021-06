print

On today’s show:

Tadhg Daly joins Keith to discuss the suspension of the Temporary Assistant Payment Scheme (TAPS) for nursing homes;

Minister for State for Disability Anne Rabbitte talks about the commission regarding the Mother & Baby Homes;

Martin Warde and Margaret Leahy tells us about the work being done by Bounce Back Recycling;

Aishling Colleran Duffy updates us on Umbrella Eile.

And much more.