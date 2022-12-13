Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 13th December 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Councillors seek funding for alternative project as plans for an aquatic centre at Cappagh Park look set to be scrapped
Ballinasloe nursing home owner says colleagues are closing up due to ever-escalating costs
Eight Golden Globe nominations for The Banshees of Inisherin filmed on Inis Mor and Achill Island
10am-11am
Sinn Féin announce motion aimed at bringing nurses, doctors, and health professionals home and end crisis driving them abroad
Project Empower to host special live shows for secondary schools in the New Year
Garda Slot with Kenneth Boyle
11am-12pm
Plenty of well-known names to speak at the Galmont Hotel on Monday as part of The Galway Executive Skillnet’s Big Bang event
Adoptee rights group says further delay in adoptees getting their personal records yet again shows need for a new agency
New survey shows dairy products remain a popular part of mealtimes across Connacht
We are joined by Steve Wall of Galway band The Stunning ahead of their gig in Leisureland this weekend
