Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 13th December 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Councillors seek funding for alternative project as plans for an aquatic centre at Cappagh Park look set to be scrapped

Ballinasloe nursing home owner says colleagues are closing up due to ever-escalating costs

Eight Golden Globe nominations for The Banshees of Inisherin filmed on Inis Mor and Achill Island

10am-11am

Sinn Féin announce motion aimed at bringing nurses, doctors, and health professionals home and end crisis driving them abroad

Project Empower to host special live shows for secondary schools in the New Year

Garda Slot with Kenneth Boyle

11am-12pm

Plenty of well-known names to speak at the Galmont Hotel on Monday as part of The Galway Executive Skillnet’s Big Bang event

Adoptee rights group says further delay in adoptees getting their personal records yet again shows need for a new agency

New survey shows dairy products remain a popular part of mealtimes across Connacht

We are joined by Steve Wall of Galway band The Stunning ahead of their gig in Leisureland this weekend

