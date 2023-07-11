Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 11th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Calves thrown, kicked and slapped in RTÉ documentary showing ‘underside’ of livestock trade

Doras Responds to Government’s new International protection reform measures

10am-11am

Pausing of admissions to Clifden District Hospital from 17-07-23 to 30-07-23

One of the most crucial votes in the history of the European Parliament takes place tomorrow, with the future of nature and biodiversity at stake

July 12th Public Holiday in the South? Are the Greens losing it?, asks Aontú Leader

Medicine Shortages at 307 in new record high as problem continues to escalate

Garda Slot

11am-12pm

Galway Film Fleadh: Director of The Fires joins us

Evergreen Slot

“Bed Push for Little Champions” Join Colin & Circle K on their Bed Push Charity Event supporting the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation and Make a Difference!

