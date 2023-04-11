Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 11th April 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Two teenagers dead following Galway car crash
Funeral of woman who died in Galway horse riding accident to be held in UK
Man in serious condition following assault by group in Galway city
10am-11am
US President Joe Biden to begin three-day Irish visit in Belfast this evening
Tech Connections: Building innovation and digital technology links between the West of Ireland and the UK
Clifden Trad Fest 2023
Garda Slot
11am-12pm
Hangman/From A Low and Quiet Sea – Actor Denis Conway coming to Galway for two plays
Evergreen Good Health Natural
Businesswoman of the Year Awards applications closing on April 13th
