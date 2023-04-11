Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 11th April 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Two teenagers dead following Galway car crash

Funeral of woman who died in Galway horse riding accident to be held in UK

Man in serious condition following assault by group in Galway city

10am-11am

US President Joe Biden to begin three-day Irish visit in Belfast this evening

Tech Connections: Building innovation and digital technology links between the West of Ireland and the UK

Clifden Trad Fest 2023

Garda Slot

11am-12pm

Hangman/From A Low and Quiet Sea – Actor Denis Conway coming to Galway for two plays

Evergreen Good Health Natural

Businesswoman of the Year Awards applications closing on April 13th

