Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 10th January 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Gort Biogas concern group fundraiser update and look ahead to Masterplan Public Realm Regeneration Scheme meeting  

We hear the concerns of the Galway Green Party in relation to the Biogas Plant in Gort  

Local environmentalist talks us through her issues with the Biogas development approved for Gort  

10am-11am

Step forward in plans to introduce 30km speed limits in city centre 

University of Galway student features in new TG4 series Céim Chun Cinn 

Garda Slot 

11am-12pm

We hear about a women’s health seminar taking place in Salthill this evening

Leading psychology lecturer and early childhood education specialist on reawakening adventure in kids    

 University of Galway information event for mature students takes place tomorrow 

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR