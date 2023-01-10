Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 10th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Gort Biogas concern group fundraiser update and look ahead to Masterplan Public Realm Regeneration Scheme meeting

We hear the concerns of the Galway Green Party in relation to the Biogas Plant in Gort

Local environmentalist talks us through her issues with the Biogas development approved for Gort

10am-11am

Step forward in plans to introduce 30km speed limits in city centre

University of Galway student features in new TG4 series Céim Chun Cinn

Garda Slot

11am-12pm

We hear about a women’s health seminar taking place in Salthill this evening

Leading psychology lecturer and early childhood education specialist on reawakening adventure in kids

University of Galway information event for mature students takes place tomorrow

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM