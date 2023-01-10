Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 10th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Gort Biogas concern group fundraiser update and look ahead to Masterplan Public Realm Regeneration Scheme meeting
We hear the concerns of the Galway Green Party in relation to the Biogas Plant in Gort
Local environmentalist talks us through her issues with the Biogas development approved for Gort
10am-11am
Step forward in plans to introduce 30km speed limits in city centre
University of Galway student features in new TG4 series Céim Chun Cinn
Garda Slot
11am-12pm
We hear about a women’s health seminar taking place in Salthill this evening
Leading psychology lecturer and early childhood education specialist on reawakening adventure in kids
University of Galway information event for mature students takes place tomorrow
