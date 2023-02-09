Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 9th February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Trocaire and other agencies launch fundraising appeal for humanitarian work in Turkey

Independent Senators bring forward motion to deal with sale of land for forestry

Galway Deputy reacts to news that former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has re-joined Fianna Fail

10am-11am

30,000 euro funding announced for neutering campaign of dogs in Galway following Madra appearance on Galway Talks

Calling Galway-based Entrepreneurs: Nominations open for 2023 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme

Connacht Tribune Headlines

Comer injury not as bad as first feared and Taoiseach supports campaign to have cash ticket purchases returned to GAA matches

Urban Regeneration Development Fund hailed as a huge opportunity for Salthill

