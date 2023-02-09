Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 9th February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Trocaire and other agencies launch fundraising appeal for humanitarian work in Turkey
Independent Senators bring forward motion to deal with sale of land for forestry
Galway Deputy reacts to news that former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has re-joined Fianna Fail
10am-11am
30,000 euro funding announced for neutering campaign of dogs in Galway following Madra appearance on Galway Talks
Calling Galway-based Entrepreneurs: Nominations open for 2023 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme
Connacht Tribune Headlines
Comer injury not as bad as first feared and Taoiseach supports campaign to have cash ticket purchases returned to GAA matches
Urban Regeneration Development Fund hailed as a huge opportunity for Salthill
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM