Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday 8th September 2022)

Tomorrow O’Toole's Supervalu Tuam unveils the final look of their newly renovated store and we'll be there for the celebrations!! Drop by and say hello to Ronan Lardner as he broadcasts The Live Wire from O'Toole's new look store. 😎😃 Check out O’Toole’s Supervalu amazing new fresh food counters and their amazing new ranges. The new look O’Tooles Supervalu Tuam – it is sure to be one of the best shopping experiences in the country! @otoolessupervalutuam1 #ToolesTuam #TheLiveWire