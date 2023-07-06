Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 6th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Loughrea Ukrainian refugee debacle takes a seismic turn as those affected are moved to Galway City
Connacht Tribune Headlines
ISME calls on Government to urgently tackle fraud on businesses
Call on Eamon Ryan to immediately ban practice of corporations dumping unused goods
10am-11am
More than 550 Galway homes prevented from bulk sale in last two years
Seminar: Youth & Student Volunteerism for Charities and Social Enterprises
Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance slam ‘RTE circus’ for taking away from important redress bill
We hear from the Yeats Thoor Ballylee Society marking the 100th anniversary of the poet receiving the Nobel Prize for Literature
Update on provision of a collective waste water treatment system for Clarinbridge and neighbouring village Craughwell
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot
Ours To Protect
Daniel O’Donnell comes to Galway next Month
