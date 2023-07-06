Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 6th July 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Loughrea Ukrainian refugee debacle takes a seismic turn as those affected are moved to Galway City

Connacht Tribune Headlines

ISME calls on Government to urgently tackle fraud on businesses

Call on Eamon Ryan to immediately ban practice of corporations dumping unused goods

10am-11am

More than 550 Galway homes prevented from bulk sale in last two years

Seminar: Youth & Student Volunteerism for Charities and Social Enterprises

Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance slam ‘RTE circus’ for taking away from important redress bill

We hear from the Yeats Thoor Ballylee Society marking the 100th anniversary of the poet receiving the Nobel Prize for Literature

Update on provision of a collective waste water treatment system for Clarinbridge and neighbouring village Craughwell

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot

Ours To Protect

Daniel O’Donnell comes to Galway next Month

