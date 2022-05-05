Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan Thursday 5th May 2022

On the show today a Galway city resident is warning others of a scam which has come to light in the last couple of days. Also is there an issue with drivers sitting in yellow boxes on the roads of Galway city?

On the International Day of the Midwife we heard from Heather Helen, Midwifery Practice Development Co-ordinator and Sinead Collins, Student Midwife.

Joan Freeman dropped in to tell us all about her new book and in a real treat for music fans, Ashley Campbell, daughter of Glen Campbell gave us two musical performances ahead of her gig in Galway tonight.