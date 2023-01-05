Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 5th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Gort Biogas Concern Group launch campaign to fund judicial review at public meeting while two TDs have excrement thrown at them

10am-11am

Gort Biogas Concern Group launch campaign to fund judicial review at public meeting while two TDs have excrement thrown at them

New entitlement to paid sick leave comes into effect, while The National Minimum Wage increases to €11.30 per hour

Connacht Tribune Headlines

Duggan Park Development project meeting to be held in Ballinasloe this weekend

Call for government to press ahead with clampdown on wildlife crimes

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot

Galway public give their thoughts on the current health crisis and we get reaction to the latest developments with private hospitals

First episode of Misneach to focus on Irish Travellers and their return to education

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM