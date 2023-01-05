Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 5th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Gort Biogas Concern Group launch campaign to fund judicial review at public meeting while two TDs have excrement thrown at them
10am-11am
New entitlement to paid sick leave comes into effect, while The National Minimum Wage increases to €11.30 per hour
Connacht Tribune Headlines
Duggan Park Development project meeting to be held in Ballinasloe this weekend
Call for government to press ahead with clampdown on wildlife crimes
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot
Galway public give their thoughts on the current health crisis and we get reaction to the latest developments with private hospitals
First episode of Misneach to focus on Irish Travellers and their return to education
