Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 5th January 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Gort Biogas Concern Group launch campaign to fund judicial review at public meeting while two TDs have excrement thrown at them 

10am-11am

Gort Biogas Concern Group launch campaign to fund judicial review at public meeting while two TDs have excrement thrown at them 

New entitlement to paid sick leave comes into effect, while The National Minimum Wage increases to €11.30 per hour 

Connacht Tribune Headlines 

Duggan Park Development project meeting to be held in Ballinasloe this weekend 

Call for government to press ahead with clampdown on wildlife crimes 

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot

Galway public give their thoughts on the current health crisis and we get reaction to the latest developments with private hospitals 

First episode of Misneach to focus on Irish Travellers and their return to education

 ‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR