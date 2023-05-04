Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 4th May 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Galway looks ‘like a mouth full of broken teeth’, says one of world’s leading planners
Issue of safety at a pedestrian crossing on the Clybaun Road raised by a concerned mother
Galway City Comhairle na nÓg Consultation for Young People with Physical Disabilities
10am-11am
University of Galway named national Sustainable Development Goals Champion
It is ‘inconceivable’ that Galway City Council are not back in the City Chamber for meetings
Connacht Tribune Headlines
GRETB Training Centre to host Apprenticeship Information Day
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot
More than one in four people are confident that their personal data has been leaked
Star Wars Quiz Night – May the Fourth
