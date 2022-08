After a small break last week for the Galway Races, ACE with Gary McMahon is back on Wednesday evening from 7.00pm. Gary previews The Little Mermaid in the Town Hall Theatre and looks at Galway Cathedral Recitals, a new exhibition by the late Kieran Tobin in Oughterard, strange and wonderful Strawboys dance show at locations all over the city, St Nicholas' Medieval Fete and Cashel Together Community Festival in Connemara. Join Gary from 7pm on ACE #ACEGALWAY #ARTSGBFM #TheSoundofGalway